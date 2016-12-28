Interview: Stephen Henderson and Jovan Adepo on 'Fences'

Adaptations often lose something in the process—how often have you heard a friend complain that the movie wasn’t as good as the book? When taking a play to a film, plenty could be lost: the chemistry, the urgency, the opportunity for actors to sink deeper into their characters night after night.

But to hear actor Stephen Henderson tell it, Denzel Washington’s adaptation of August Wilson’s 1983 play “Fences” only gained intimacy.

“The actors are more freed to work off each other and not have to concern themselves with the back row—that’s a theaterism—so that frees them to really go to that level of truth,” Henderson said. “And the audience is, in a way, closer to it all because of the brilliant editing [of] Denzel and his editor.”

Henderson knows what he’s talking about. His portrayal of Bono, friend and co-worker to Washington’s Troy, is actually a reprisal. In fact, nearly all the cast members of “Fences” (including Washington and Viola Davis) are returning to roles they had in a 2010 Broadway revival of the play.

“Fences” is set in 1950s Pittsburgh, where middle-aged waste collector Troy Maxson struggles to accept the hand life dealt him and the feeling that he’s been stuck in one place for a very long time. His bitterness causes conflict and resentment between him and his wife, Rose (Davis), and his son Cory (Jovan Adepo). Troy doesn't realize he's repeating patterns that made his life challenging in the first place.

It’s rich, complex material—a story that almost certainly would have been adapted before now if it weren’t for Wilson's making it clear he wanted an African-American director to be the one who brought it to the big screen.

“One of the things I loved that I heard Denzel say is that Steven Spielberg could have directed ‘Goodfellas’ and Martin Scorsese could have directed ‘Schindler’s List,’ but what it meant to have Spielberg’s ‘Schindler’s List’ and Scorsese’s ‘Goodfellas,’ ” Henderson said. “And that’s where August was about having an African-American director for ‘Fences.’

“It’s not that a white man couldn’t do it. But there was something that a certain black director—not any—but [a] certain [black man] could bring to it who had a cultural literacy and who really did understand the culture,” he continues. “What the director brings to it has to do with their own cultural literacy and how they felt about their mother’s kitchen.”

Aside from the fact that he and his actors had played their characters for months back in 2010, Washington did a lot to stay true to the material. His direction is full of long takes, letting Wilson’s dialogue speak for itself. What’s more, he filmed the entire script (penned by Wilson before his death in 2005) in sequence, which is highly unusual for a Hollywood film but true to the spirit of a theatrical production.

The newcomer among the veterans was Adepo, who makes his feature film debut as Troy’s son Cory. He has described the experience of joining the cast like being the new kid at school. When you’re acting in your first movie (with Denzel Washington, no less), it can be intimidating that everyone else already knows each other.

Despite the fact that Adepo never played Cory onstage (he said it would have been interesting to “explore the character much deeper”), he wasn’t without experiences to channel into his part, particularly the father-son clashes that run throughout the film. When Adepo didn’t make the football team on his first tryout in college, his own father pushed him to consider other things.

“But I expressed to him how much I wanted to play and how much it meant to me, and once I expressed that to him with the level of passion that I did, that’s what really turned him. I can even say that for when I decided to pursue acting because he didn’t see that at all,” Adepo said. “A man like that, you have to show him that you can do it and you’re serious about it. [Talk] is not enough. You’ve got to go out there and prove it. But I appreciate that too because what that did is push me.”

Of course, behind every clashing son and father, there’s usually a mother doing her best to make peace from both sides. That’s Davis’ role as Rose, constantly trying to bridge the gap between her warring husband and son. As much as “Fences” is a story about fathers and sons, it’s also about mothers and sons.

“You’re always hoping for Mom to come through,” Adepo laughed. “Like, ‘Dad’s going off today. Talk to the man. Talk some sense into him.’ And she’s like, ‘I’ll talk to him, give him some time.’ My mom has done that plenty of times for me. Totally appreciate her for that.”

That bond between a mother and son—the quiet, soothing talk after a fight between men—is something Adepo thinks separates Cory from his father.

“I think Cory’s a bit more sensitive,” he said. “He’s more in touch with expressing love in the traditional way. I think he was given the right type of love from Rose. I wonder what type of relationship Troy even had with his mother. I know that it wasn’t a very extensive one, but even still, if he was able to remember anything about her. I’m wondering what could have been different.”

Troy is both protagonist and antagonist of “Fences”—we’re never able to put him in a box. Adepo pointed out that he’s a multidimensional person, as we all are, and Henderson agreed.

“We try to do that for stories—we try to say, OK, here’s the message, here’s the theme, here’s the good people and the bad. Life is not nearly like that,” Henderson said.

Before filming began, when the cast was still rehearsing, Adepo recalled that he and Henderson spent a lot of time talking about the story and the “lyrical” quality of Wilson’s dialogue. To nail that musical feel, Henderson said you have to understand the blues.

“Blues is life, you know?” he said, prompting a smile of recognition from Adepo. “An appreciation for the depth of life and the fact that hard times strengthen you and make you ready—blues, a lot of times, is about the loss of love. And [‘Fences’] certainly does have love in it. There’s plenty of love in this. Every character in this story loves each other and consequently is capable of devastating the other.”