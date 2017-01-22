23 movies you may or may not want to see this winter

We’re sorry to say that winter movie season is not the best—the flicks that didn’t turn out to be quite the stellar pieces of work the studios hoped they’d be get dumped in this veritable wasteland of movie garbage. But sometimes when it’s cold out, you just want to see a movie, no matter how terrible it may be. So pick your poison: Which winter movie* is right for you? Click here for our handy-dandy flow chart.

*They’re probably not all terrible, but the odds aren’t in your favor.

1. The Space Between Us – Feb. 3

A boy born on Mars travels back to Earth in search of his identity and a cute girl he met online.

2. Fifty Shades Darker – Feb. 10

More sex! More abs! More toys that aren’t even that kinky! Calling it now: the darkest thriller to hit theaters all year.

3. The LEGO Batman Movie – Feb. 10

A spinoff of the first LEGO movie, but this is more about the “Arrested Development” reunion between Will Arnett (Batman) and Michael Cera (Robin).

4. A United Kingdom – Feb. 17

A biopic romance about a British woman marrying an African king and the issues that arise from their interracial marriage in the mid-20th century.

5. Fist Fight – Feb. 17

Teacher Charlie Day (sure, OK) gets his co-worker Ice Cube (all right) fired, and they engage in some after-school fisticuffs.

6. The Great Wall – Feb. 17

Matt Damon is a European mercenary who gets imprisoned within the Great Wall and discovers it is actually used to keep monsters out. Maybe?

7. Collide – Feb. 24

Nicholas Hoult undertakes criminal activities to save the life of his girlfriend, Felicity Jones.

8. Before I Fall – March 3

Mean girl Sam is forced to relive the day of her car crash over and over until she realizes she’s a bad person.

9. Logan – March 3

10. Table 19 – March 3

Anna Kendrick is at the reject table at her ex-boyfriend’s sister’s wedding, but she’s figuring things out.

11. Beauty and the Beast – March 17

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in a live-action remake of the Disney classic.

12. Free Fire – March 17

Brie Larson and bros engage in a darkly comedic warehouse shootout.

13. T2: Trainspotting – March 24

A sequel to the 1996 British black comedy that reunites the old gang.

14. Power Rangers – March 24

It’s Morphin’ Time! Time to reboot that childhood favorite, that is.

15. The Zookeeper’s Wife – March 31

A true story about a Polish couple who saved lives during World War II by hiding people in animal cages.

16. Ghost in the Shell – March 31

A science-fiction film in which Scarlett Johansson plays an originally Japanese character. What could go wrong?

17. The Boss Baby – March 31

Alec Baldwin is a baby who carries a briefcase. There’s a plot too, but with that premise, who cares?

18. Going in Style – April 7

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin plan to rob a bank after they lose their pensions and feel cheated by society.

19. Wonder – April 7

Jacob Tremblay (that cute kid from “Room”) is back! He plays a young boy struggling with a facial deformity.

20. Gifted – April 12

A man fights his mother for custody of his child prodigy niece.

21. Fast & Furious 8 – April 14

Do we need to describe this for you?

22. Unforgettable – April 21

Katherine Heigl is a manipulative, potentially murderous woman out to destroy the life of her ex-husband’s new wife.

23. The Circle – April 28

Emma Watson lands a job at a fancy technology company, which may be more sinister and Big Brother-y than meets the eye.

Release dates are subject to change.

