This dude is raising money to make sure 2016 doesn't get Betty White, too

There are a few days left in 2016 and instead of being relieved that this heinous year is almost over, one man is doing all he can to make sure this godforsaken year doesn't get its hands on national treasure Betty White, too.

Demetrios Hrysikos, a fan of the 94-year-old actress, started a GoFundMe with a goal of $2,000 to protect White from whatever powers that be causing celebrities nearest and dearest to our hearts to drop like flies this year.

Losing the last living Golden Girl would surely break what's left of the world's thin grasp on humanity, and Hrysikos, of South Carolina, is offering to fly to White's home to make sure nothing happens to her for the remaining days of 2016. At the time of publication, he's raised $3,383 but White's camp has not responded to Hrysikos request to protect her at all costs in the final 72 hours of the year.

If White declines the request to allow a temporary personal bodyguard, Hrysikos will donate the proceeds to the Spartanburg Little Theatre "to help craft new stars of the stage and screen" to keep fighting the good fight in the shoes of the legends 2016 has taken from us.

If this dumpster fire of a year wants White, it'll have to go through Hrysikos and us. We'll throw down to save our favorite Golden Girl any time, any place.

@shelbielbostedt | sbostedt@redeyechicago.com