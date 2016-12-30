Interview: Zendaya won't fit in your boxes

For a Disney star, Zendaya is wise beyond her years.

Though she may have gotten her break as the goofy Rocky Blue on "Shake It Up!" in 2010, the 20-year-old isn't defined by her ability to make young people laugh—but it does help her gain their ear.

"Most things I do are funny and I try to make people laugh—that's just me being myself," she said. "But that can lead to real talks and discussions where I can share my knowledge with my audience."

Unlike many other former Disney stars who resent and even reject their status as de facto role models for kids who watch their shows, Zendaya leans into it, going so far as to embrace Disney for the good it can do for children, particularly young girls.

"I know I have to lead by example," she said. "And I'm not trying to force [my beliefs] on anyone, but they can see a positive message like a powerful girl kicking butt on TV, being her own superhero, being in a male-dominated field all in just a Disney show."

But her work, as she sees it, doesn't stop when the cameras do. As a young, mixed-race woman of color, the weight of her influence isn't lost on her.

From calling out racism in the coverage of her dreadlocks at the Academy Awards in 2015 to openly discussing her political and personal beliefs, Zendaya's voice carries as much weight in real life as it does on national television. And as she's gotten older, she's embraced her role-model status more fully—the exact opposite of other Disney alums like Miley Cyrus and Zac Efron.

"I think I’ve just taken on the responsibility even more," she said. "If I'm helping people find pride in their own race, nationality ... I just want people to appreciate who they are and love who they are."

Enter her new fashion line, aptly called Daya by Zendaya, which she's crafted to do exactly that. The line, which hosted a pop-up shop in Chicago in early November, espouses affordability, body positivity and gender neutrality, the thought that people can wear any pieces of clothing they choose, regardless of their gender identity.

"I want to promise my fans that whatever they want to do and want to be doesn't have to be defined," she said. "I want everyone to feel like they can have access to the clothes they want."

For Zendaya, fashion is a large part of her self-expression. When Giuliana Rancic commented on the dreadlocks Zendaya sported at the Oscars, saying, "I feel like she smells like patchouli oil. Or weed," the actress and singer wasted no time setting Rancic straight, calling the comments racist and defending her right to demonstrate her culture however she so chose.

"I just want people to appreciate who they are and love who they are," she said of her self-expression in fashion.

But her goal of helping people find their self-love doesn't start and end in ventures that help her turn a profit.

Feminism is becoming a larger part of pop culture, leading celebrities to craft their personal brands around what it means to actually be a feminist. But Zendaya's experience not just as a young woman but as a young woman of color helps her voice hold more weight with more people.

"As a black woman, a large part of my mission is helping others like me in appreciating and loving themselves as the creatures they are and the things that they have," she said. "We have to work on empowering each other—that's very much what I stand for."

Her identity, she said, makes her feminism unique when compared with other women in the public eye.

"It gives me the ability to speak from a different perspective about the things that matter to me," she said. "I'm going to say what I need to say and use my platform for good."

Though Zendaya focuses intensely on making sure her feminism is intersectional—meaning it doesn't focus specifically on the white or wealthy and embraces the experiences of all women regardless of color or class—her definition of feminism is succinct. But to call it simple, as many have, would rob the actress of the thought she's put into crafting her beliefs.

"As I've grown older, my understanding of what it means to be 'a feminist' has developed and become stronger and I've become more open about it," Zendaya said. "To me, feminism is believing in the power of a woman as you would believe in the power of anyone else. We're very strong, special creatures, and feminism is just appreciating that within ourselves."

And this mission can live within her life as a Disney star, and in her upcoming role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." The two aren't mutually exclusive, she said.

"My characters are something that young girls need to see, and young men, too. A girl who can kick butt and not be made fun of for it? That should be cool, too," she said. "I'm learning and figuring out what I can do with that [platform] and looking for other opportunities to do bigger, greater things to make the most impact."

@shelbielbostedt | sbostedt@redeyechicago.com