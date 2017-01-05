Breaking down the 2017 Golden Globe Best Picture nominees

If you’re going to watch one awards ceremony, make it the Golden Globes. The Oscars’ drunk little sister has fewer trivial categories and more laughs overall because people aren’t taking themselves so *seriously.* In honor of not taking things too seriously, we broke down each best picture nominee to give you an idea of what they’re really made up of.

DRAMA

Hacksaw Ridge

Hacksaw Ridge Hacksaw Ridge Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water Hell or High Water Hell or High Water

Lion

Lion Lion Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Manchester by the Sea Manchester by the Sea Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Moonlight

COMEDY OR MUSICAL

20th Century Women

20th Century Women 20th Century Women 20th Century Women

Deadpool

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

Florence Foster Jenkins Florence Foster Jenkins Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

La La Land La La Land La La Land

Sing Street

Sing Street Sing Street Sing Street

Sara Amato and Margaux Henquinet contributed to this feature.