Hulu nabs streaming rights for 56 Disney theatrical movies

Streaming service Hulu is bulking up its theatrical film catalog with the addition of 56 movies from the Walt Disney Co.

The licensing arrangement, announced by the two companies Tuesday, represents the first time Disney theatrical films will be made available to Hulu paid subscribers even though Disney has been a part-owner of the streaming service since 2009.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Under the deal, Hulu subscribers can stream such Disney favorites as “Lilo & Stitch,” “The Mighty Ducks,” “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “Muppet Treasure Island.”

Hulu also will have exclusive distribution to a handful of films including “Mulan,” “Pocahontas” and “Sister Act.”

The deal is significant for Hulu, which has been scrambling to stock its catalog as deep-pocketed rivals Netflix and Amazon.com continue to expand their offerings to attract and retain customers.

Netflix, for example, in 2012 struck a lucrative arrangement with Disney for streaming rights for recent Disney releases. The exclusive deal kicked in this year, and four Disney movies, including “The Finest Hours” and “Zootopia,” now are offered through Netflix.

Family fare is in particularly high demand among the digital services because many parents prefer to have their children watch streamed programming, free of commercial messages, on a tablet or smartphone rather than ad-supported TV. Hulu also licenses some Disney Channel programming.

Hulu received feedback from users who wanted more feature films on the service, according to one company official. The Santa Monica-based service has spent much of the last year lining up deals with Hollywood studios for older movies to augment its catalog as it tries to compete more aggressively.

“Expanding our offering of top-rated kids and family programming has been a top priority for us,” Craig Erwich, head of content for Hulu, said in a statement.

Hulu also has film library deals with several other studios, including Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Universal Pictures.

Hulu is owned by Disney, NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner Inc.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT