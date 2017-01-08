Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of nominees

It’s Golden Globes day, which means in mere hours Jimmy Fallon will preside over the awards show that has pit “Deadpool” against “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Hell or High Water” against “Lion,” and “American Crime” against “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
“La La Land” is the top nominee for the 74th Golden Globe Awards with seven nominations. “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” followed with six and five nominations, respectively.
“The People v. O.J. Simpson” led the television field with five nominations, with “The Night Manager” following with four nominations.
The 2017 Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills with the telecast kicking off live at 5 p.m. on NBC.
Below is the complete list of nominees.
Film
Motion picture, drama
- “Hacksaw Ridge" | Review | Interview
- “Hell or High Water” | Review | Interview
- “Manchester by the Sea” | Review | Video Q&A
- “Moonlight” | Review
- "Lion" | Review | Interview
Motion picture, musical or comedy
- “20th Century Women” | Review
- "Deadpool" | Review
- “Florence Foster Jenkins” | Review
- “La La Land” | Review
- “Sing Street” | Review
Motion picture, animated
- “Zootopia” | Review
- "My Life as a Zucchini"
- “Moana” | Review
- “Sing” | Review
- “Kubo and the Two Strings” | Review
Motion picture, foreign language
- "Divines," France
- "Elle," France | Review | Interview
- "Neruda," Chile | Interview
- "The Salesman," Iran
- "Toni Erdmann," Germany | Interview
Actress in a motion picture, drama
- Amy Adams, “Arrival” | Interview | Video Q&A
- Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane” | Interview
- Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” | Interview
- Ruth Negga, “Loving” | Interview | Video Q&A
- Natalie Portman, “Jackie” | Interview | Video Q&A
Actor in a motion picture, drama
- Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” | Interview
- Joel Edgerton, “Loving” | Video Q&A
- Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” | Interview
- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic" | Interview
- Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Annette Bening, "20th Century Women" | Video Q&A
- Lily Collins, "Rules Don’t Apply" | Interview
- Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen" | Interview
- Emma Stone, “La La Land” | Interview
- Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”
- Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins" | Interview
- Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” | Interview
- Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool” | Interview
- Jonah Hill, "War Dogs" | Interview
Supporting actress in any motion picture
- Viola Davis, "Fences" | Interview
- Naomie Harris, "Moonlight" | Video Q&A
- Nicole Kidman, "Lion" | Video Q&A
- Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures" | Video Q&A
- Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea" | Video Q&A
Supporting actor in any motion picture
- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” | Video Q&A
- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” | Interview
- Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins” | Interview
- Dev Patel, “Lion” | Video Q&A
- Aaron Taylor Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals" | Interview | Video Q&A
Director, motion picture
- Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” | Video Q&A
- Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals" | Interview
- Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” | Video Q&A
- Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge" | Interview
- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” | Video Q&A
Screenplay, motion picture
- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea" | Interview
- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land" | Video Q&A
- Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals" | Interview
- Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight" | Interview
- Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water" | Interview
Original score, motion picture
- Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land” | Interview
- Jóhann Jóhannsson, “Arrival”
- Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”
- Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, “Lion”
- Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer, "Hidden Figures"
Original song, motion picture
- “How Far I’ll Go” (“Moana”) | Interview
- “City of Stars” (“La La Land”)
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling” (“Trolls”) | Interview
- "Faith" ("Sing")
- "Gold" ("Gold")
Television
Television series, drama
- “The Crown“ | Review
- “Game of Thrones"
- “Stranger Things“ | Review
- “This Is Us“ | Review
- “Westworld” | Review
Television series, musical or comedy
Television limited series or motion picture made for television
- "American Crime"
- "The Dresser" | Review
- "The Night Manager" | Review
- “The Night Of” | Review
- “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | Review
Actress in a television series, musical or comedy
- Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” | Interview
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
- Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce" | Interview
- Issa Rae, "Insecure" | Interview
- Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin" | Interview
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” | Video Q&A
Actor in a television series, musical or comedy
- Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” | Video Q&A
- Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
- Gael García Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle" | Video Q&A
- Nick Nolte, "Graves"
- Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Actress in a television series, drama
- Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander" | Video Q&A
- Claire Foy, "The Crown" | Interview
- Keri Russell, “The Americans”
- Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"
- Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld" | Interview
Actor in a television series, drama
- Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” | Interview | Playlist
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
- Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
- Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"
Actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television
- Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” | Video Q&A
- Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience" | Video Q&A
- Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” | Interview
- Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy"
- Kerry Washington, “Confirmation” | Interview
Actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television
- Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" | Interview
- Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"
- John Turturro, "The Night Of"
- Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”
- Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager” | Video Q&A
Supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
- Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"
- Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"
- Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" | Interview
- Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
- Thandie Newton, “Westworld” | Interview
Supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
- Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | Video Q&A
- Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”
- John Lithgow, "The Crown" | Interview
- Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
- John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
