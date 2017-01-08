Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of nominees

It’s Golden Globes day, which means in mere hours Jimmy Fallon will preside over the awards show that has pit “Deadpool” against “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Hell or High Water” against “Lion,” and “American Crime” against “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

“La La Land” is the top nominee for the 74th Golden Globe Awards with seven nominations. “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” followed with six and five nominations, respectively.

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” led the television field with five nominations, with “The Night Manager” following with four nominations.

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills with the telecast kicking off live at 5 p.m. on NBC.

Below is the complete list of nominees.

Film

Motion picture, drama

Motion picture, musical or comedy

“20th Century Women” | Review

"Deadpool" | Review

“Florence Foster Jenkins” | Review

“La La Land” | Review

“Sing Street” | Review

Motion picture, animated

“Zootopia” | Review

"My Life as a Zucchini"

“Moana” | Review

“Sing” | Review

“Kubo and the Two Strings” | Review

Motion picture, foreign language

"Divines," France

"Elle," France | Review | Interview

"Neruda," Chile | Interview

"The Salesman," Iran

"Toni Erdmann," Germany | Interview

Actress in a motion picture, drama

Actor in a motion picture, drama