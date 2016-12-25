George Michael's 4 best music videos

From neon fingerless gloves to aviator sunglasses paired with a chain-draped leather jacket, British singer George Michael, who died at home in England at the age of 53, was a perfect fit for MTV when he made his debut with Wham! in the '80s. When Michael embarked on a successful solo career, he paired his hits with fashionable music videos that even supermodels wanted to star in.
For many, there's no separating Michael's voice from his iconic visage. These are the four most memorable videos in Michael's cannon:
1. "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" with Wham!, 1984
The neon. So much neon. And the "Choose Life" shirts. Michael knew how to deliver a message and look completely ridiculous at the same time.
2. "Faith," 1987
The leather jacket. The five o'clock shadow. The aviator shades. Michael traded in his shiny Wham! demeanor for the rock and roll bad boy. Leaning up against a juke box never looked so epic.
3. "Freedom! '90," 1990
Models. So many supermodels, including household names like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Directed by future Oscar winner David Fincher, the video didn't actually feature Michael, but focused on destroying the symbols so closely tied to his public image: the jacket and the jukebox.
4: "Outside," 1998
The first single released following Michael's arrest for being caught engaing in a lewd act in the public restroom of a Beverly Hills, Calif., park in 1998, the video took a satirical approach to his legal troubles. Dressed in a police uniform, Michael turns a men's bathroom into a disco in between scenes of a diverse lineup of couples engaging in some serious PDA.
