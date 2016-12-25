George Michael's 4 best music videos

From neon fingerless gloves to aviator sunglasses paired with a chain-draped leather jacket, British singer George Michael, who died at home in England at the age of 53, was a perfect fit for MTV when he made his debut with Wham! in the '80s. When Michael embarked on a successful solo career, he paired his hits with fashionable music videos that even supermodels wanted to star in.

For many, there's no separating Michael's voice from his iconic visage. These are the four most memorable videos in Michael's cannon:

1. "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" with Wham!, 1984



Video: Wham!, 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' Watch the video for "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" from Wham! Watch the video for "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" from Wham! See more videos

The neon. So much neon. And the "Choose Life" shirts. Michael knew how to deliver a message and look completely ridiculous at the same time.

2. "Faith," 1987



Video: George Michael, 'Faith' Watch the video for George Michael's "Faith." Watch the video for George Michael's "Faith." See more videos

The leather jacket. The five o'clock shadow. The aviator shades. Michael traded in his shiny Wham! demeanor for the rock and roll bad boy. Leaning up against a juke box never looked so epic.

3. "Freedom! '90," 1990



Video: George MIchael, 'Freedom '90' Watch the video for "Freedom '90" from George Michael. Watch the video for "Freedom '90" from George Michael. See more videos

Models. So many supermodels, including household names like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Directed by future Oscar winner David Fincher, the video didn't actually feature Michael, but focused on destroying the symbols so closely tied to his public image: the jacket and the jukebox.

4: "Outside," 1998



Video: George Michael, 'Outside' Watch the video for George Michael's "Outside." Watch the video for George Michael's "Outside." See more videos

The first single released following Michael's arrest for being caught engaing in a lewd act in the public restroom of a Beverly Hills, Calif., park in 1998, the video took a satirical approach to his legal troubles. Dressed in a police uniform, Michael turns a men's bathroom into a disco in between scenes of a diverse lineup of couples engaging in some serious PDA.

MOST READ ENTERTAINMENT NEWS THIS HOUR

Check out the latest movie reviews from Michael Phillips and the Chicago Tribune.