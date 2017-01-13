Chicago native Jesse Williams to narrate special about Obama's speeches

"Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams, a Chicago native, narrates an upcoming special about President Obama's notable speeches that is set to air next month.

The hourlong Smithsonian Channel special looks at the defining moments of Obama's political career through the words of his most memorable speeches. "The Obama Years: The Power of Words" is set to premiere 7 p.m. Feb. 27.

The six speeches that will be highlighted include:

>> His 2004 Democratic National Convention keynote, which Obama made while he was an Illinois state senator and U.S. Senate candidate

>> His 2008 speech about race relations, which he made in Philadelphia in response to controversial comments by his former Chicago pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

>> His eulogy after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Conn.

The special will feature insight from White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and former chief strategist David Axelrod, among other members of Obama's inner circle.

Williams, who spent part of his childhood in Humboldt Park, was in the spotlight last year for his impassioned BET Awards speech about systemic racism and cultural appropriation.

