From the election of Donald Trump — Donald Trump! — to the nation's highest office, to a World Series victory for the Chicago Cubs — the Chicago Cubs! — 2016 was the year of the upset.

So it might seem unfair to single out the wannabe Nostradamuses who made fools of themselves over the last 12 months.

But that won't stop us from doing it anyway.

Here they are, the worst predictions of 2016

Of course Trump won't win

A Google search for "This time," "Donald Trump" and "really done it" yields 65,500 hits.

Incorrectly predicting Trump's imminent demise was already an old joke in December 2015, when the Onion ran with "'This Will Be The End Of Trump's Campaign,' Says Increasingly Nervous Man For Seventh Time This Year."

But nobody did it better in 2016 than syndicated columnist Garrison Keillor, whose sneery, widely read open letter to Trump, headlined "When this is over, you will have nothing that you want," was about as wrong as it is possible to be.

'Back to the Future' still wrong

"Back to the Future Part II," released in 1989, predicted the Cubs would win the World Series over Miami in 2015. Though the film was wrong about the year and opponent, that didn't stop executive producer Frank Marshall from celebrating the prediction. "How about we almost got the Chicago Cubs victory right?!" he told Yahoo Movies last month.

Silver says ignore my math, even when it's right

Plenty of folks failed to predict the Cubs' glorious victory, but we'll also single out professional prognosticator Nate Silver, who rejected the conclusion of his own eggheady algorithm, which had predicted the Cubs would win the World Series, on the grounds that "the best baseball team doesn't win most of the time." Then what's the point of all your spreadsheets, Nate?!

Silver's 538 website did score points for pointing out after Game 3 that the Cubs had less of a chance of winning than Trump did, which, given how close Game 7 was, sounds reasonable. But 538 didn't get the election right, either. Silver was reduced to pointing out that he got it less wrong than some other pundits.

Chicago builds Capone statue

New York Post gossip columnist Cindy Adams predicted a year ago that "Mayor Rahm Emanuel's murder-heavy Chicago builds a statue to Capone." Maybe she wasn't 100 percent serious, but Chicago aldermen were anyway too busy naming Donald Trump Public Enemy No. 1.

Remember the Schwimmerssance?

Though David Schwimmer had a memorable turn as O.J. Simpson's attorney Robert Kardashian in the FX limited series about Simpson's murder trial, the predicted Schwimmerssance didn't materialize. The Northwestern University alumnus' AMC series "Feed the Beast" was canceled in September after one season. Luckily, people are still peppering Schwimmer with questions about "Friends" 12 years after the series finale aired.

Double Door doomed

The famed Double Door rock club has been embroiled in a legal battle with its landlord, Brian Strauss, for more than a year. Strauss in August said the club's time had "come to an end" after a Cook County judge ruled that the Double Door had to move from its longtime Wicker Park location by the end of 2016. But the club's attorneys appealed the decision, allowing the club to keep its doors open indefinitely.

The 10-6 Bears

Ten wins for the Chicago Bears? To be fair to NFL Network analyst Elliot Harrison, he was asked to make "bold predictions" for all 32 NFL teams, and even he sounded like he knew he was going out on a limb: "They got Alshon (Jeffery) on one side ... Kevin White on the other ... (Jeremy Langford) in the backfield. That defense is going to be better. And in that division, they'll split with the other teams. It's possible. Bold, but possible."

The 3-12 Bears tripped up some other experts and bloggers, too. Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry predicted Langford would finish in the top 10 in points among running backs. Before the season, Pro Football Focus ranked the "underwhelming" Bears running backs unit 28th and called rookie Jordan Howard "far from dynamic." As of Week 16, Howard was sixth in yards from scrimmage yards with 1,476, according to Pro Football Reference.

Dwyane Wade isn't worth $21 million

Dwyane Wade told reporters he hoped to stay with the Heat, so who knew his negotiations with Pat Riley would take an ugly turn? Over the summer, Bleacher Report predicted that Wade would re-sign with the Heat, citing The Miami Herald's projection in May that he would have to settle for a one-year deal between $15 million and $20 million. "For what it's worth, Wade would probably have a hard time finding that kind of dough elsewhere. Few teams in the market would be eager to sign a 34-year-old swingman with bad knees who's bad from three-point range (15.9 percent last season), let alone at an eight-figure rate," Bleacher Report's Josh Martin wrote.

Clearly, sir, you don't know these Chicago Bulls, who ponied up a two-year, $47 million deal for the 13-year veteran despite their well-publicized plan to inject some young blood into the roster.

Nobody said we were perfect

While we're calling out other sports outlets for their misses, it's only fair to admit that the Chicago Tribune got it at least partially wrong on eight out of 13 "bold predictions" for 2016: "The Cubs fall just short of a World Series title"; "True to his reputation as a leader of a quick turnaround, John Fox propels the Bears into the playoffs in his second season"; "With the 13th pick in the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select Ezekiel Elliott, running back, from Ohio State"; "Unrestricted free agent Joakim Noah will re-sign with the Bulls"; "The Bulls will lose in the playoffs to LeBron James for the fifth time in the last seven postseasons"; "The Blackhawks will make a deep run in the playoffs"; "The White Sox will inch above .500 in 2016 for the first time since 2012"; and "Will Fuller will return to Notre Dame rather than opt for the NFL draft."