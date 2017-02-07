Interview: Alex Karpovsky on politics and the final season of 'Girls'

It’s easy to imagine that Ray Ploshansky, the 30-something guy serving as the moral compass character of "Girls," was a Bernie bro. As a loud, angry Brooklynite with a keen sense of injustice, Ray basically is Bernie Sanders 40 years ago, if Sanders had been aimlessly squandering his potential.

Which prompts the question: How would Ray, played by Alex Karpovsky, have handled the last few months of American politics?

"Why, what happened?" Karpovsky asked, deadpan. "Just kidding."

Turns out, Karpovsky has given this a bit of thought.

"I think he would have lost his [bleep]ing mind," he said. "I think he would have been one of these people—one of these good people, in my opinion—who are organizing these marches, who are on the front lines of things. I think he would have been at JFK [International Airport] with a bullhorn and a big sign making his opinions very well known. Ray has obviously had a little experience with community politics, and I think he would use his resources and his contacts to get a message out there and really try to codify the fractured points of resistance into something that resembles a resolution."

When "Girls" debuted five years ago, it was pitched as a realistic look at millennial women living in New York. Though the show rarely addressed politics head-on (aside from Ray's foray into city council), its material made it a part of that conversation. "Girls" dealt frankly with abortion and women’s health care, and the political activities of its creator and star Lena Dunham gave the show a tangential-political feel.

Which is perhaps why it feels so strange to see the characters of "Girls" existing in a world that isn’t full of political strife. Season 6, which premieres Feb. 12, was filmed last summer, so there was no way for Dunham and crew to depict what it’s like to be a young person in New York as they're living right now.

"I think the last season of the show would have been so different if we shot it this upcoming summer," Karpovsky said. "One of the things that I've always liked about the show, that I think some people have responded to initially about the show, is it's really tethered to reality. It represents, I think, what a lot of people in Brooklyn of that age group really think and feel. And you can’t go to Brooklyn or a lot of places right now, I imagine, without Trump coming up within 45 seconds, so for us to continue to do the show in a realistic way and not deal with it I think would have been confusing."

So what does Season 6—the final season—deal with, if not the political chaos that would have caused Ray to lose his mind? When we last saw the gang, Hannah was letting go of her sadness regarding the new relationship between her ex, Adam, and her best friend, Jessa. Marnie and Ray decided to get together in the wake of her divorce from Desi. And Shoshanna was helping Ray turn his coffee shop into a hipster-combating success. But even at this stopping point, things seemed tenuous for our girls, something that Karpovsky said comes to light in Season 6.

"It feels like the last season, in a good way," he said. "We start seeing people forced to reconcile with a lot of issues that they blissfully swept under the rug in preceding seasons. It's a time of reckoning for a lot of these characters, and some people deal with that a lot more gracefully and constructively than other people, but ultimately, the moment has come where they can no longer deny things and they need to bring things into perspective. So that’s a fundamental change."

Take Ray and Marnie, for instance. Any quasi-satisfaction of seeing them get together after all Ray's pining was marred by the insistent feeling that Marnie hasn't changed. She's still the narcissistic monster who married Desi in the first place. How can the most righteous person and the most awful person in the "Girls" universe make it work?

"It's more a comfort food for him," Karpovsky said. "It's almost a validating tool for him. Marnie is the girl he couldn’t get in high school. It kind of legitimizes that pathetic, insecure part of him. So I don't think Ray would ever look to Marnie to get real guidance in his life."

In fact, Karpovsky said one could argue that if Ray were a more mature person, he wouldn't look twice at Marnie. Immaturity has always been at the center of "Girls" and will surely play a part in the "reckoning" he describes in Season 6.

And though the 2016 election won’t come into play, that theme of reckoning might infuse Season 6 with the feel of relevance that Karpovsky said is central to "Girls."

"I can see a parallel like that being drawn," Karpovsky said of consequences in the show and in our country. "You can make an argument that we have swept a lot of things under the rug, politically, demographically perhaps, and now we’re paying a price for it. We assumed a lot of things incorrectly. We put a lot of false faith in the science of analytics. And now we’re paying the price for those things. So there is sort of this moment of reckoning that's coming."

Karpovsky drawing the parallel between "Girls" and today’s headlines rekindles the vision of Ray as a die-hard Bernie bro, and Karpovsky seems to see it himself. When asked if Ray would be one of those people who can’t let go of the sentiment that Sanders would have won, Karpovsky laughed.

"Oh absolutely," he said. "And so does the guy talking to you."