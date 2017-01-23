Women's March on Chicago: How it compares with Chicago's largest crowds

Chicago Tribune

Excerpt from Jan. 21, 2017, coverage

The women of Chicago would not be stopped.

An estimated quarter-million demonstrators poured into downtown on Saturday, so many that organizers of the Women's March on Chicago told the throngs that the event would only be a rally because there wasn't room to march. But people marched anyway.

"Michigan Avenue is flooded with marchers," event co-chairwoman Ann Scholhamer told the crowd at Jackson and Columbus drives a little before 11 a.m. "Wabash is flooded with marchers. State Street is flooded with marchers. People are still waiting for trains in Oak Park. We called, and you came."

Chicago's population (2015): 2.72 million