The world watched 524,641 years' worth of porn in 2016

By all accounts, 2016 was stressful AF. And what do people do when they're stressed? Sometimes they do yoga. Sometimes they yell. Sometimes they watch porn. The world did a whole lot of the last one in 2016.

According to PornHub's insights for 2016, there were 23 billion overall visits to their website, breaking down to 64 million visits per day—roughly 729 per second (and 2.6 million people masturbating in unison each hour). Beautiful.

These visits racked up 4.599 billion hours worth of porn watched last year, rounding out to around 191.625 million days or 524,641 years worth. If you were to take all of that porn and save it, it would take up 194 million USB sticks, or enough to wrap all the way around the circumference of the moon.

What exactly were we earthlings watching for all of those hours, days and years of pornography? For the second year in a row "lesbian" was the most searched term worldwide. "Step mom" came in second worldwide, but first in the U.S., which we're not even going to attempt to unpack. "MILF" came in third worldwide, but fourth in the U.S., edged out by "step sister" for the bronze in the States. Don't think about it too hard.

"Kim Kardashian" reigns supreme as the leading person the U.S. searches for, despite her sex tape being released a decade ago. Get over it, folks.

The U.S. saw an increase in average visit time by 24 seconds, up to ten minutes and 15 seconds, though Illinois didn't crack the top ten states that last the longest—or the shortest, so that's good news.

@shelbielbostedt | sbostedt@redeyechicago.com