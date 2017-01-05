Newt Scamander (AKA J.K. Rowling) updates "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Somewhere, Hermione Granger is spazzing out over the Pottermore announcement that Newt Scamander's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will be updated come March 14.

Following the release of the super-successful "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" in November 2016, J.K. Rowling is revisiting the Hogwarts textbook that first appeared on Harry Potter's supply list for his first year at Hogwarts.

The textbook was originally published for Muggle eyes in 2001 but now, J.K. Rowling is returning to the mind of Scamander to add updated creatures to the text with the developments that have been made about the Wizarding World since its original publication.

"We won't ruin the surprise of which beasts these will be, but let's just say there may be a few familiar faces. Or snouts. Or beaks," the Pottermore statement said. Honestly, if the most adorable creature in the entire Wizarding World AKA the Niffler isn't included, I'm going to start a riot.

The updated version will also have a foreword written by "Scamander," with three new illustrated covers for the Pottermore e-book, the U.S. Scholastic edition and the U.K. Bloomsbury edition. Check out the new covers:

@shelbielbostedt | sbostedt@redeyechicago.com