Bring a little spring into your home by cultivating an urban indoor garden

A new year can mean so many things to different people. A chance to start over, a chance to aspire to new heights, a chance to turn a new leaf—maybe literally. Pantone, the global authority on color, has named “greenery”—which resembles the color of a new leaf—their 2017 Color of the Year.

“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the hope we collectively yearn for amid a complex social and political landscape. Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate, revitalize and unite, Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a press release from December.

While all things green will certainly be trending throughout textiles, fashion and beauty, we take a specific look into the return of houseplants—which according to Better Homes & Gardens’ January issue haven’t been this popular since the 1970s. RedEye talked with Stephen Hill, general manager and creative director at Sprout Home, and Eric Johnson, Gethsemane Garden Center’s greenhouse educational instructor, about how to successfully incorporate the increasingly popular houseplant into Chicago apartments.

Light the way

Directional information (does the window face north, south, east or west?) is the key fact to know when beginning your plant search. Both Hill and Johnson recommend knowing the intended location for the plant so they can assist you in finding one that will thrive under those conditions.

Put down some roots

For first-time plant owners, Johnson recommends plants in the Dracaena or Philodendron family. Even though fiddle-leaf figs seem to be having their red carpet moment, it’s important to remember that the Ficus family (to which fiddle-leaf figs belong) is fussy.

Dark shadows

For areas that receive low amounts of light, Hill and Johnson both recommend Zamioculcas zamiifolia or “ZZ plants,” as well as plants from the Sansevieria family or “snake plants.” "If 'snake plants' seem too ordinary, look for interesting color patterns on the leaves like Sansevieria 'Jaboa' and Sansevieria 'Bantel's Sensation,' " Hill said. He also recommends "Cast Iron" plants or Aspidistra elatior.

Lush life

On houseplants that thrive in Chicago, Hill pointed to Rhaphidophora tetrasperma (sometimes called a mini-monstera), which “can grow into a robust trailing or climbing plant to fulfill your ‘Jungle Book’ dreams,” as well as the Peperomia species and varieties, which are

“often compact and perfect for windowsills.”

Local perk

Johnson cautioned against information found on the internet. “It’s important to remember that people are from all over the country. They’re in different growing zones, different temperatures and different light. It’s good to get your advice local.” If you insist on reading online, he suggests checking for people who are in the same growing zone.

Plant goals

"Always try something once," Hill said. "Gardening is about trying something different and learning from mistakes or partial successes. ... I think it's very important to start with some basic plants because having that confidence is what pushes you to learn about a less common plant, its expectations and provide that care."

Flood Zone

“Proper drainage is really important for all plants,” Johnson stressed, because “gravel doesn’t drink water.” He recommends choosing containers with drainage holes to allow water to flow out, helping to prevent root rot. He also cautioned against watering all your plants on a rigid schedule because each plant has different needs. "Touch the soil, go by what your finger tells you," he said.

Up your plant game

To expand your growing jungle, Hill recommends, “Trading plants, or cuttings from mature plants, with friends and family is a great way to find the rarely offered varieties as well as adds some emotional importance to these plants as well.”

Winter green

Plants, much like people, get stressed in the winter, which makes them more susceptible to bugs. Johnson suggests observing your plant each time you water it. "If you see something that wasn’t there the last time, take note and call your local garden experts and they’ll help you," he added.



Plant fam, assemble

From artistic boutiques to established greenhouses, Chicago is home to a wide range of plant retailers. But if we had to pick a handful of essentials (harder than you think), these are the four shops we frequent over and over again.

Gethsemane Garden Center

5739 N. Clark St. 773-878-5915

Family-owned and -operated for almost 40 years, Gethsemane Garden Center spans multiple blocks on the border of Edgewater and Andersonville. Featuring an extensive selection of houseplants, succulents and cacti, their knowledgeable staff is available to help you find the perfect plant to add to or start your urban garden. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. gethsemanegardens.com

Sprout Home

745 N. Damen Ave. 312-226-5950

Since 2003, Sprout Home has specialized in contemporary urban garden design. The West Town boutique features hard-to-find but easy-to-grow plants and offers a curated selection of containers, tools and accessories for any level of green (or brown) thumb. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. sprouthome.com

Christy Webber Farm and Garden Center

2200 W. Grand Ave. 312-829-8200

Aimed at helping city dwellers level up their urban jungles,Christy Webber Farm and Garden Center showcases an abundant supply of cacti and succulents, tropicals and air plants. The West Town shop also features a wide range of traditional pots and materials to get your garden flourishing in no time. Hours vary by season. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through March 30. christywebberfarmandgarden.com

Verdant Matter

1152 W. 18th St.

Find a unique new plant home at this charming plant and gift boutique in Pilsen. Specializing in local, handmade and eco-friendly designs, Verdant Matter’s artistic space also offers pop-up markets the second Friday of every month, where they showcase handcrafted goods from all over the city. Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. verdantmatter.blogspot.com