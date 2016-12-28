7 Chicago comedy shows to see this week

Step away from the Netflix marathon and find your way into one of these local theaters for a belly laugh this week. Your guide to Chicago’s affordable and under-the-radar comedy scene awaits.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Julian McCullough

Zanies

1548 N. Wells St. 312-337-4027

The host of TBS' “Very Funny News” and “Guy Code” cast member headlines this standup set downtown before heading to the 'burbs for weekend shows in Rosemont and St. Charles. 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $25 plus a two-item food or drink minimum. Tickets: zanies.com/chicago

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

The Del Close Giveathon Finale Show

The iO Theater

1501 N. Kingsbury St. 312-929-2401

After teaming up with several other local comedy clubs to raise money for organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Deborah’s Place and Sarah’s Circle as part of the third annual Chicago Comedy Donation Drive, iO hosts the event’s finale celebration, complete with improv performances and "some extra special surprises." 10:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: ioimprov.com

Trash Boy: The Musical

The Annoyance Theatre & Bar

851 W. Belmont Ave. 773-697-9693

Previews open for this “heartfelt” musical about, you guessed it, a bag of trash. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: theannoyance.com

Ronnie Ray Live Album Recording

The WIP Theater

6670 N. Northwest Highway 312-692-9327

Writer and comic Ronnie Ray will be laying down tracks for his upcoming live album with two Friday night shows. 8 and 10 p.m. $15. Tickets: thewiptheater.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Comedy Jam

Arie Crown Theater at McCormick Place

2301 S. Lake Shore Drive 312-791-6190

“Real Housewives” star NeNe Leaks and WGCI’s Leon Rogers host this New Year’s Eve bash featuring Deon Cole, Lil Duval and Michael Blackson. 7 p.m. $59 and up. Tickets: wgci.iheart.com

New Year's Eve Hullabaloo

Uptown Underground

4707 N. Broadway 773-867-1946

Guests are encouraged to bust our their finest 1920s to 1940s attire to celebrate the new year with The Kiss Kiss Cabaret, Chicago Magic Lounge, Muffy Fishbasket & Friends and other acts, plus an hourlong complimentary cocktail reception, full cash bar, retro photo booth, noisemakers and a champagne toast at midnight. 9 p.m. $100-$125. Tickets: uptownunderground.tix.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

50 First Jokes

@North Bar

1637 W. North Ave. 773-697-3563

Fifty comedians band together to get the new year off to a funny start by telling the first joke they’ve written for 2017. The fast-paced show, which will have iterations in 10 different cities across the country this week, makes its Chicago debut this year after getting its start in New York City in 2007. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: liveatnorthbar.com

