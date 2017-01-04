7 Chicago comedy shows to see this week

Step away from the Netflix marathon and find your way into one of these local theaters for a belly laugh this week. Your guide to Chicago’s affordable and under-the-radar comedy scene awaits.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival

Stage 773

1225 W. Belmont Ave. 773-327-5252

This annual funny fest, which runs through Jan. 15, kicks off its 16th year with performances by 12 different groups including Clown Car to Sicily, Actual Murderers and FivePlay on four different stages. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. $15 per show. Tickets: stage773.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Word Play

The Revival

1160 E. 55th St.

Hip-hop mixes with spoken word and stand-up in this recurring event curated by Dave Jeff and hosted by WGCI’s Leon Rogers. 10 p.m. $10-$15. Tickets: the-revival.com

The Interview Show WTTW Season 2 Viewing Party

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433

A guy walks into a bar … and talks to some of Chicago’s most interesting people on camera for WTTW’s "The Interview Show." Host Mark Bazer chats with WGN Radio host and sketch comic Justin Kaufmann and Rodrick Dixon, star of the Auditorium Theatre's "Too Hot to Handel," live at The Hideout. The viewing party doubles as a benefit for investigative journalism group ProPublica, which expands to Chicago this year. 6:30 p.m. $15. Tickets: hideoutchicago.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Janeane Garofalo

Thalia Hall

1807 S. Allport St. 312-526-3851

The prolific comedienne, actress, author and activist headlines this Pilsen show. 8 p.m. $33.50. Tickets: thaliahallchicago.com

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Improvised Second Life

The Crowd Theater

3935 N. Broadway

The future is now: There are no actual performers on stage during this long-form improv show, just their digital avatars on Second Life doing comedy streamed onto a projector at the theater. OK, fine, there’s a real-life opening act, but then strictly sci-fi stuff. 9 p.m. $5. More info: thecrowdtheater.com

The Kiki—Queer Comedy with Variety

Laugh Factory

3175 N. Broadway 773-327-3175

Named for a slang term for a party with good tunes, friends and dishing, this extension of the Laugh Factory’s current LGBT show, Chigaygo, aims to highlight queer performers including storytellers, spoken word artists and improvisers who don’t fit into traditional comedic categories. 5 p.m. $17-$20. Tickets: laughfactory.com

Galatic Court—A Star Wars Debate Show

Under the Gun Theater

956 W. Newport Ave. 773-270-3440

May the Force be with audience members as they debate important issues of the "Star Wars" universe each week (i.e. What order should you watch the movies in? And who shot first, Han Solo or Greedo?) in teams of Siths or Rebels, complete with points, prizes and encouraged "Star Wars" attire. 6 p.m. $12. Tickets: underthegun.theater

