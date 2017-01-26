5 Chicago comedy shows to see this week

Step away from the Netflix marathon and find your way into one of these local theaters for a belly laugh this week. Your guide to Chicago’s affordable and under-the-radar comedy scene awaits.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Kim Kong: A Comedy Monster
851 W. Belmont Ave. 773-697-9693
Eunji Kim uses characters, animation, music and storytelling to recount her immigrant father’s journey and her own as an Asian-American Jew in comedy in this one-person show. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: theannoyance.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
Godfrey
230 W. North Ave. 312-662-4562
The stand-up comedian has been keeping busy since his days as 7-Up’s front man: He’s appeared in movies, in his own comedy specials and on episodes of "Louie," "30 Rock" and more. In this show hosted by Erica Clark featuring Matty Ryan, he brings his characters and wit back to his hometown. 8 and 10:30 p.m. $20. Tickets: upcomedyclub.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
Pinching & Screaming
Second City's de Maat Studio Theatre
230 W. North Ave. 312-337-3992
Everybody loves a former mascot comeback story, right? In this one-act play from comedy group Schmoon, Annie gets a second shot at mascot industry glory. 7 p.m. $13. Tickets: secondcity.com
Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime
1160 E. 55th St.
Shannon Noll plays our new president’s youngest son in this “Pee Wee’s Playhouse”-style show complete with celebrity guests Ben Carson, Melania Trump and Vladimir Putin; patriotic games such as Pin the Email on the Clinton; and other politically-charged hijinks. 9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Tickets: the-revival.com
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Seriously Unprepared Presents: Lives of the Prepared
1501 N. Kingsbury St. 312-929-2401
Comedy duo Seriously Unprepared—Jo Scott and Jeff Murdoch—pick successful iO alumni’s brains via FaceTime then perform an improv set based on the interview in this limited-run weekly series. This week’s virtual guest is “Teachers” star Katy Colloton. 8 p.m. $12. Tickets: ioimprov.com
Want to see your show in Set the Scene? Us too! Send details to Morgan Olsen at mcolsen@redeyechicago.com for consideration.