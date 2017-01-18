6 Chicago comedy shows to see this week

Step away from the Netflix marathon and find your way into one of these local theaters for a belly laugh this week. Your guide to Chicago’s affordable and under-the-radar comedy scene awaits.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Ali Siddiq

Zanies

1548 N. Wells St. 312-337-4027

Winner of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” talent search, headliner Ali Siddiq has also appeared on HBO’s "Def Comedy Jam," BET’s "One Mic Stand" and "Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?" 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: zanies.com

We The People Means Everyone

Under the Gun Theater

956 W. Newport Ave. 773-270-3440

Elise Jordan and Emily Hock host this community celebration show benefitting North Side Housing and Supportive Services, with performances by Claudia Iao, Hot Lava, Akanksha Cruczynski and more. 9 p.m. $10 suggested, $5 minimum. Tickets: underthegun.theater

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

What A Joke: A National Comedy Festival

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433

Along with comedians in more than 20 other cities, this Inauguration Day festival featuring Matty Ryan, Brandi Denise and more will donate all proceeds to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. $20. Tickets: whatajokefest.com/chicago

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Baby Wants Candy

Judy’s Beat Lounge at the Second City Training Center

230 W. North Ave. 312-337-3992

This fully improvised musical with a full band moves from the Apollo Theater to Second City’s Training Center. 9 p.m. $7-$15. Tickets: secondcity.com

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

Write or Die

The iO Theater

1501 N. Kingsbury St. 312-929-2401

Screenwriting takes center stage in this eight-week battle royale that pits comedy writer against comedy writer just in time for TV pilot season. Writers are given seven days to write a comedy pilot for a judged staged reading, complete with tricky challenges (“must use the catch phrase ‘Not in my soup!’ ”) and starring local sketch and improv performers. This week James Freetly faces off against Jon Matteson. 8 p.m. $12. Tickets: ioimprov.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Tomato Throw Show

The Comedy Bar

500 N. LaSalle St. 312-836-0499

Throwing tomatoes at performers on stage is generally frowned upon, but at this show audience members are encouraged to hurl the veggie (fruit?), albeit fake ones, at one of seven featured comedians. The comedian pelted with the fewest ’maters at the end of the night will be crowned the winner (those hit with more than 10 will get an automatic boot). 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: comedybarchicago.com

Want to see your show in Set the Scene? Us too! Send details to Morgan Olsen at mcolsen@redeyechicago.com for consideration.