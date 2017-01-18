6 Chicago comedy shows to see this week

Step away from the Netflix marathon and find your way into one of these local theaters for a belly laugh this week. Your guide to Chicago’s affordable and under-the-radar comedy scene awaits.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
Ali Siddiq
1548 N. Wells St. 312-337-4027
Winner of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” talent search, headliner Ali Siddiq has also appeared on HBO’s "Def Comedy Jam," BET’s "One Mic Stand" and "Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?" 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: zanies.com
We The People Means Everyone
956 W. Newport Ave. 773-270-3440
Elise Jordan and Emily Hock host this community celebration show benefitting North Side Housing and Supportive Services, with performances by Claudia Iao, Hot Lava, Akanksha Cruczynski and more. 9 p.m. $10 suggested, $5 minimum. Tickets: underthegun.theater
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
What A Joke: A National Comedy Festival
1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433
Along with comedians in more than 20 other cities, this Inauguration Day festival featuring Matty Ryan, Brandi Denise and more will donate all proceeds to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. $20. Tickets: whatajokefest.com/chicago
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
Baby Wants Candy
Judy’s Beat Lounge at the Second City Training Center
230 W. North Ave. 312-337-3992
This fully improvised musical with a full band moves from the Apollo Theater to Second City’s Training Center. 9 p.m. $7-$15. Tickets: secondcity.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
Write or Die
1501 N. Kingsbury St. 312-929-2401
Screenwriting takes center stage in this eight-week battle royale that pits comedy writer against comedy writer just in time for TV pilot season. Writers are given seven days to write a comedy pilot for a judged staged reading, complete with tricky challenges (“must use the catch phrase ‘Not in my soup!’ ”) and starring local sketch and improv performers. This week James Freetly faces off against Jon Matteson. 8 p.m. $12. Tickets: ioimprov.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
Tomato Throw Show
500 N. LaSalle St. 312-836-0499
Throwing tomatoes at performers on stage is generally frowned upon, but at this show audience members are encouraged to hurl the veggie (fruit?), albeit fake ones, at one of seven featured comedians. The comedian pelted with the fewest ’maters at the end of the night will be crowned the winner (those hit with more than 10 will get an automatic boot). 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: comedybarchicago.com
