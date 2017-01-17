'Wicked' is coming back to Chicago this year

Goodness knows: The national tour of "Wicked" is returning to Chicago for a seven-week engagement during the holiday season at the end of this year, Broadway in Chicago announced Monday.

The hit musical will be making its fourth visit to Chicago (one of which lasted for years). As is usual, the touring production of the Broadway musical, a prequel of sorts to "The Wizard of Oz" and a perennial favorite in Chicago, will play the Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., this time in the prime weeks of Dec. 6 through Jan. 21.

"Wicked" has a book by Winnie Holzman and a score by Stephen Schwartz. It's based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, and is one of the most profitable shows in Broadway history. "Wicked" has been running on Broadway for more than 13 years.

Single tickets aren't yet on sale, although they surely will be in plenty of time for seasonal gift giving. More information at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

