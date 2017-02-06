Ask Anna: Why don’t guys hit on me?

Dear Anna,

This feels like a dumb question, but here goes. I’m 27, attractive and career-driven. I’m not the hottest thing to ever walk the earth, but I’m certainly no troll. The problem is when I go out with my female friends, guys hit on everyone except me. It’s like I’m not even there. My friends are by and large taken, btw. What’s going on here? How do I become less invisible?—Ms. Cellophane

Dear MC,

How could a person who signs off with a delightful musical theater reference feel sexually invisible? Sorry, forgot you’re not a gay man.

First of all, you’re competing with your female friends—probably unconsciously, but still. Underneath your question are feelings of insecurity and jealousy. Why them and not me? That’s the wrong way to approach this. It pits you against your female friends for male attention, which is not going to get you laid and is not going to make anyone feel great about themselves.

So, don’t make it about them. Also, while it’s possible that every one of your female friends is demonstrably hotter and more interesting than you, in all likelihood, that’s probably not the case. I’m wondering if you actually are being hit on and you’re just not realizing that’s what’s happening, or if you're simply noticing that your friends get hit on disproportionately more than you because of aforementioned jealousy. Put another way, we tend to notice (and envy) other people’s good fortune while downplaying or ignoring our own. Is it really so lopsided? Or does it just feel that way because you want a boyfriend and your friends already have them and someone call the waahmbulance!

Third, one of the laws of attraction is that we want what we can’t have. Girls with boyfriends fall squarely into that category. So it’s possible that might be at play in these scenarios as well.

That’s all why stuff, however, and you asked how to feel less invisible. So let’s get into it. The first is to go out and try to meet men on your own, sans friends, sans “competition.” The second is to be proactive. Don’t wave your appletini around and whisper-scream with your downcast eyes, “Look at me!” If you see a guy who sparks your fancy, talk to him! Don’t wait for him to hit on you. As the great philosopher Sebastian from “The Little Mermaid” once eloquently put it, “If you want something done, you’ve got to do it yourself.” And then he got the whole damn pond ecosystem to serenade Ariel and Eric, including the birds. If a singing crab can do that, then you, my friend, can talk to men you find attractive. Option three is to become less physically invisible. Wear bold attire and attention-getting accouterments. Make lots of eye contact. Speak loudly and often. Don’t sink into the background, even if it seems like a guy is focusing on your BFF. Insert yourself into the conversation. Be witty, be controversial, be mysterious, be smiley and energetic. Try different approaches and see what gets you responses and what doesn’t. Hell, emulate your most popular friend. What does she do to attract attention? What can you learn from her? Look at it like a game and not something that will make or break your night.

Above all else, don’t let perceived indifference or slights make you feel deflated and sulk. You’re a [bleeping] catch! Act like it. Act like you’re worth getting to know and that energy will rub off on others.

