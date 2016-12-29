Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.
Cider school, free museum admission and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 16.
Is there anything cuter than a baby animal? Maybe, but let's celebrate the adorable little critters being born at zoos around the world.
Green Day will make its Wrigley Field debut on Aug. 24 as part of its "Revolution Radio Tour," the band confirmed Friday. British rock band Catfish and The Bottlemen is set to join Green Day at its Wrigley Field performance. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 20. Green Day played...
Anthony Rizzo wasn't sure how to forecast the reception he and his teammates would receive at Friday night's opening ceremonies at Cubs Convention. "I really can't see it any crazier than it was last year," said Rizzo, whose Cubs went from National League finalists to World Series champions in...
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called "the finest vice president we have ever seen." The vice president winced in shock as Obama announced...
Chairman Tom Ricketts downplayed any suspicions regarding the timing of the Cubs' invitation to the White House on Monday — four days before President-elect Donald Trump is to take office. "Once we got invited, it was a scheduling thing for a while," Ricketts said Wednesday, confirming President...
For all our moments of self-awareness or nuggets of conventional wisdom, it’s really hard to know what we’re doing. There are plenty of sound bites of truth scattered throughout “20th Century Women”—things like “Having your heart broken is a tremendous way to learn about the world” and “Wondering...
In a combative and freewheeling news conference, President-elect Donald Trump said for the first time Wednesday that he accepts Russia was behind the election year hacking of Democrats that roiled the White House race. Looking ahead, he urged Congress to move quickly to replace President Barack...
It's almost unfathomable to consider, especially while the ink still is drying on Jordan Howard's name in the Bears record book. Think back to Week 1 and the Bears' 24-13 loss to the Texans. They ran 56 plays on offense that day, including 18 handoffs. There were 28 special teams snaps. Howard...
On Tuesday, I was fortunate enough to experience live and in person the end of an era for who I believe was arguably one of the best presidents ever—No. 44, Barack Obama. It was the perfect way to end what has been a historic presidency. As I wiped my eyes toward the end of the speech, I couldn’t...
Sen. Cory Booker testified Wednesday that Sen. Jeff Sessions is the wrong man to lead the Justice Department, saying the Alabama Republican's lengthy record in Congress exposed views that are inconsistent with the venerated job he is seeking. In a passionate speech from the witness table, the New...
This can't be what Chicago wanted for Derrick Rose. Short of the revamped Bulls knocking off LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers as NBA champions, seeing Rose and fellow former Bull Joakim Noah win a title with the Knicks should be easy to embrace for those who followed their careers in Chicago....
It turns out the moon is older than many scientists suspected: a ripe 4.51 billion years old. That's the newest estimate, thanks to rocks and soil collected by the Apollo 14 moonwalkers in 1971. A research team reported Wednesday that the moon formed within 60 million years of the birth of the...
Wayne Brady clearly did not like being called an unusual casting choice for the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of "Hamilton," an assignment he begins Tuesday night at the PrivateBank Theatre. "Why do you say that?" the actor asked, talking by phone as he made his way to one of his...
Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken. Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and...
Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant's popularity spread last season from cereal boxes to billboards during the Cubs run to the World Series. But Kyle Schwarber's dramatic comeback has ignited his marketability to the point he could rival that of his star teammates. "It has been a little crazy," Schwarber...
Barack Obama said goodbye Tuesday night to a nation that delivered him a historic presidency and challenged Americans to fulfill democracy's promise as a new era of government in Washington, led by Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump, is about to begin. Even as Obama exits the world and...
A funeral for Han Solo, a spoof on "Little Women" and more comedy happening this week in Chicago.
Jessica Egan's story is built on stubbornness. The good kind of stubbornness, the stuff some might call perseverance. The 26-year-old first laid eyes on a potter's wheel back in high school. At the time, no one in the school's art department knew how to use the wheels, let alone teach students...
Follow the rise of President Barack Obama through the eyes of Tribune staff photographers, starting with his years as an Illinois senator and finishing with his final presidential speech in Chicago.
What a stacked week for Chicago music. Because it's January, if you're like me, curling up with a book or a bingeworthy TV show is the move. But I'm here to tell you why you shouldn't be like me. You should curl up with a book after you go to all these awesome local shows. From Tomorrow Never Knows...
Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions fervently rejected "damnably false" accusations of past racist comments Tuesday as he challenged Democratic concerns about the civil rights commitment he would bring as Donald Trump's attorney general. He vowed at his confirmation hearing to stay independent from the...
A concrete mixer in right field churned as daylight leaned into dusk at Wrigley Field. Nearby, a backhoe rested at the ready. The lights were on at the almost-103-year-old ballpark, and the only people at the home of the Cubs were construction crews responsible for the ongoing face lift at 1060...
President Barack Obama gave his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017. Are you on Chicago Tribune's app? View the full blog here.
Derrick Rose has returned to practice with the New York Knicks after missing their game the night before for what he described as family reasons. The Knicks' public relations department posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday that showed Rose in his No. 25 practice jersey, standing with his teammates...
Chicago's next downtown food hall finally has a name. The 10,500-square-foot project, first announced in July, will be called Wells St. Market. (Though its address is officially 205 W. Wacker Drive, the building sits at the corner of Wacker Drive and Wells Street.) "Names are tough," says Michael...
If you haven't yet cried today thinking about how President Obama will be giving his last speech as commander in chief later tonight, you're about to. In a post to POTUS's Facebook page, Obama penned a love letter to Chicago, the city where "it all started." "It's the city that showed us the power...