Eat like an Obama at 7 Chicago restaurants
We prefer to eat our feelings.
We prefer to eat our feelings.
Bill Murray got to celebrate Cubs and Blackhawks wins in Chicago over the weekend. The actor, who grew up in Wilmette, attended a private party Saturday for the Cubs and Sunday's Blackhawks game at the United Center. MOST READ ENTERTAINMENT NEWS THIS HOUR Murray sang while Pearl Jam frontman Eddie...
As much as some hate to accept the reality of it, President Obama will shortly be out of a job. But fret not, there are many an opportunity for former heads of state/Nobel Peace Prize recipients/Beyonce BFFs. One at Spotify in particular feels perfect for Barry to take up come January 20 and has...
The onetime owner of a rooftop club across the street from Wrigley Field was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Monday for hiding more than $1 million in revenue to avoid paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties owed to the Cubs as well as state and local taxes. R. Marc Hamid,...
Jimmy Butler's week produced some hardware. In no surprise, Butler earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday for leading the Bulls to a 3-0 with victories over playoff teams in the Hornets, Cavaliers and Raptors. But Butler didn't just lead the Bulls; he starred or dominated....
You don't need to be a college frat star to understand the joys of shower drinking. A brewery in Sweden is capitalizing on the beauty of a warm shower and a cold beer by brewing Shower Beer, a pale ale purposefully crafted to perfect your shower-drinking experience. The Shower Beer is half the...
After a miserable Bears season, football fans can still root for a Chicagoan to win a championship title on Super Bowl Sunday. Foster, a 19-week-old Bernese mountain dog mix, rescued by One Tail at a Time, claimed a spot on the roster for Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl XIII, airing at 2 p.m....
What happens in Vegas, stays ... oh, forget that noise. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant married longtime sweetheart Jessica Delp this weekend, so of course he, his teammates and his teammates' significant others posted photos all over social media. The Cubbie blue tuxedo is a nice touch on Bryant's...
Green Day said it will make its Wrigley Field debut this summer, though the band did not announce its Chicago performance date when it revealed its summer tour Monday. The band revealed tour dates for August and September as part of its "Revolution Radio" tour. Green Day promised that dates and...
Peyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together. The rest of the new Hall of Fame class of 13 players and coaches includes Southern California Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, San Diego State...
I saw Chicago's Mykele Deville perform last year during an episode of "Good Evening with Pat Whalen," a monthly local-focused underground late-night talk show at the Jackalope Theatre. Deville's performance stuck with me not just for his obvious talent but for his message. Like many other young...
While President Barack Obama's farewell address was intended to be a free event for those hoping to hear his final oration as commander in chief, there appears to be no shortage of people looking to make a profit from the historic occasion. Obama, a former U.S. senator turned two-term president,...
Team USA’s victory at the World Junior Championships was a big one for Hawks winger Patrick Kane. Not only was Kane happy to see his American brethren take home the title over Canada 5-4 in a shootout Thursday, the victory also meant he won a bet with captain Jonathan Toews, who was born in Winnipeg....
On Monday, the latest bowl season will come to an end when Clemson or Alabama wins the national championship. Much like the Super Bowl, don't expect college football's signature event to be played in Chicago anytime soon. However, the idea of bringing a postseason game to the Windy City is gaining...
All Cubdom was waiting for official word of Kris Bryant's and Jessica Delp's wedding on Saturday, but none had emerged on social media by press time. Buzz about Bryant had ramped up leading up to the wedding on Saturday and after the Cubs star's 25th birthday on Wednesday. Earlier in the week Bryant...
Disappointing. Unacceptable. Those are the adjectives Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox used Wednesday as they summarized the worst 16-game season in franchise history. The Bears were a mess. They struggled with inconsistency and were torpedoed by injuries. Six of their 13 losses...
Chance the Rapper will have an opportunity to make history in a different way. The 23-year-old South Side hip-hop star is one of a new crop of board members at the city’s DuSable Museum of African American History, the museum announced Friday. While praising all five new trustees and new chair...
Welcome to RedEye Rush Hour, your breakdown of news to help you pass the time while you're surviving your commute. Fort Lauderdale attack What’s up: 5 people are dead and eight are wounded after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday before being...
Why leave bags of flaming poop on your neighbor's doorstep when you can take that energy and use it to send an even more powerful message? Poop for Politicians will send a "hot steaming boxe [sic]" of sh*t—no, really—to your least favorite politician. For only $9.99 and a minute of your time to...
Cubs pitchers and catchers are invited to report to spring training at Sloan Park on Feb. 14 and will hold their first workout Feb. 15, according to the schedule released by the Cubs on Friday. Cubs position players are invited to report on Feb. 17, and the first full-squad workout will be held...
Already garnering unwelcome attention for its spiraling gun violence, Chicago was thrust into the national media spotlight Thursday as hate crime charges were filed against four kidnapping suspects accused of broadcasting a live Facebook video of their attack on a mentally disabled man while yelling...
Dancing, tunes, foodie and boozy fun and more things to do in Chicago in the next month.
Editor's note: Each week during the NFL season, former Bears defensive lineman Alex Brown has shared his football wisdom with RedEye. Those conversations will extend into the postseason as well, despite the Bears missing out again. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. Chicago fans'...
When New York Yankees officials announced the creation of the Pinstripe Bowl in 2010, some college football fans thought it sounded more like a gag. Wait, a bowl game in a baseball stadium in a cold-weather city in a pro sports town? Was Mars booked? The Pinstripe Bowl has become a commercial and...
The White House on Thursday released details on how to pick up tickets for President Barack Obama's farewell speech Tuesday at McCormick Place. Ticket distribution will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at McCormick Place. No one will be allowed to line up before 6 a.m. Saturday, the White House said. As...
Chicago fans have arrived at a familiar point in the NFL season: The Bears are packing their bags for vacation while 12 other teams are vying for a championship. Could you tune out pro football completely until August and instead count the days until spring training and the Stanley Cup playoffs?...